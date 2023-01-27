General Staff: Ukraine to form 'first in the world' attack drone units

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27, 2023, that it would be forming "first in the world" attack drone units. (General Staff/Facebook)

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27 that it would be forming "first in the world" attack drone units.

According to the report, "most professional servicemen" have been selected to head the units. They will each be supplied with unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition, Starlink satellite internet kit, and other equipment necessary "to fight the enemy."

The General Staff didn't provide details on how many units would be established or what their primary tasks would be.

The report also said that Ukraine had established a special coordination headquarters involving the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Defense Ministry, to scale up the production of drones for the military.

