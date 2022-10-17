General Staff: Russian troops use drones over 50 times within 24 hours.
September 27, 2022 7:57 pm
The General Staff reported on Sept. 27 that Russian troops used drones over 50 times, including the Iranian Shahed-136, to "conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire and strike civil infrastructure." Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces had recently repelled Russian attempts to advance in Donetsk Oblast near 10 settlements, including Soledar, Bakhmut, and Kamianka.
