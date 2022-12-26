Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, December 26, 2022

General Staff: Russian forces shell over 65 settlements in Ukraine on Christmas Day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 10:23 pm
Share

Russian forces shelled over 65 settlements in Ukraine on Christmas Day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 25. 

Russian troops shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, over 10 times with MLRS and shelled a total of 25 settlements in the region throughout the day. 

Around 40 settlements were targeted across Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, near the strategic cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted two strikes against five Russian control points and groupings of military personnel. 

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported on Dec. 25 that Russian troops fired three missiles at Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. 

Russia also launched a series of attacks against Ukraine on Christmas Eve. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces injured seven civilians in the region on Christmas Eve. Russia also attacked hospitals in Kherson on Dec. 24. On Dec. 24, Russian forces killed 16 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK