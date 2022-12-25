Mayor: 3 Russian missiles hit Kramatorsk, no injuries reported.
December 25, 2022 3:26 pm
Russian troops fired three missiles at an industrial zone in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 25, but there are no casualties so far, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported.
Honcharenko urged residents to stay in shelters, saying that “the danger has not gone away.”
