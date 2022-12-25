Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Mayor: 3 Russian missiles hit Kramatorsk, no injuries reported.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 3:26 pm
Russian troops fired three missiles at an industrial zone in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 25, but there are no casualties so far, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported

Honcharenko urged residents to stay in shelters, saying that “the danger has not gone away.” 

