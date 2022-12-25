Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, December 25, 2022

Governor: Russia kills 16 people in Kherson Oblast over the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 11:21 am
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed 16 people and injured 64 over the past day, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Dec. 25.

At least 10 people were killed in a Russian artillery attack on central Kherson on the morning on Dec. 24, Yanushevych reported earlier. The attack also injured 55 civilians, 18 of which were in serious condition as of Dec. 24.

In his latest update, however, Yanushevych did not specify whether the number of those killed in the Christmas Eve attack on Kherson had risen.

Among those killed on Dec. 24 were also three emergency workers from Zhytomyr Oblast in northern Ukraine, the governor said. The workers had gone to Kherson Oblast to assist with the demining process after parts of the oblast were liberated by Ukrainian forces. They were killed by Russian mines that exploded during the demining process.

According to Yanushevych, on Dec. 24, Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 71 times with artillery, MLRS, and mortars. The governor also said that Russian troops also attacked the regional capital 41 times over the past day, adding that “civilians were killed, civilian buildings were destroyed.”

Russian troops continue launching attacks on the southern city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast even after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated it on Nov. 11.

