General Staff: Russia offers citizenship to foreigners in exchange for enlisting in army
January 16, 2023 8:39 pm
Russian authorities have been offering foreigners in Russia Russian citizenship in exchange for enlisting in the country’s armed forces, the General Staff reported on Jan. 16.
On Nov. 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allows foreign citizens to serve in the ranks of Russia's Armed Forces.
In addition, the businesses are pressured in Moscow to ‘support’ the Russian army with $145,500 (10 million Russian rubles), the General Staff said.
Russia has lost 116,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, according to Ukraine's General Staff.
