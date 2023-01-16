General Staff: Russia has lost 116,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
January 16, 2023 10:11 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 16 that Russia had also lost 3,118 tanks, 6,204 armored fighting vehicles, 4,870 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,099 artillery systems, 438 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 286 airplanes, 276 helicopters, 1,872 drones, and 17 boats.
