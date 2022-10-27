General Staff: Russia has lost 69,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 27 that Russia had also lost 2,631 tanks, 5,364 armored fighting vehicles, 4,078 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,690 artillery systems, 379 multiple launch rocket systems, 192 air defense systems, 271 airplanes, 249 helicopters, 1,398 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 27, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



