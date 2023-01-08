Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
General Staff: Russia has lost 111,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 8, 2023 9:51 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 8 that Russia had lost 111,170 troops, 3,069 tanks, 6,130 armored fighting vehicles, 4,801 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,065 artillery systems, 431 multiple launch rocket systems, 217 air defense systems, 285 airplanes, 272 helicopters, 1,849 drones, and 16 boats.

“Russia continues to suffer losses. A train carrying refrigerated units filled with killed Russians arrived in the Kemerovo region from Rostov-on-Don on Jan. 5. The bodies are expected to be unloaded at local morgues,” the General Staff said.

