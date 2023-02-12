General Staff: Air Force downs 5 Russian drones on evening of Feb. 11.

The Ukrainian Air Force downed four Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 kamikaze drones and one Russian Orlan-10 drone between 18:40 p.m. and 21:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, the General Staff reported on the morning of Feb. 12.

According to the military, the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in southeastern Ukraine.

The General Staff hasn’t specified the total number of Russian drones launched in the attack, though Ukraine's Eastern Operational Command said Russian forces launched six drones on Feb. 11 overall.

On the morning of Feb. 10, Russia unleashed its 14th mass missile strike targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles were launched at targets across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force downed a total of 20 Russian kamikaze drones on Feb. 10.