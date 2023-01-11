General Staff: 1,500 Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees not allowed to enter facility

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Jan. 11 that Russian occupation forces exert "moral and physical pressure" on the population of the occupied territories.

Nearly 1,500 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, who refused to receive Russian passports and sign an agreement with Rosatom, are denied passes and access to the facilty. Russian forces are looking for new employees in Russia to bring to the nuclear power plant. According to Ukraine's military, they are reportedly preparing housing for future employees through the so-called "nationalization" of apartments of local residents who have left.