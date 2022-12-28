Former Ukrainian lawmaker detained in France
December 28, 2022 2:12 pm
At the request of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation, French law enforcement reportedly detained former Ukrainian lawmaker and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevago at the French ski resort Courchevel.
Preparations are reportedly underway to secure his extradition from France to Ukraine.
Zhevago faces high-profile embezzlement charges after allegedly siphoning $113 million from Finance & Credit Bank, which he used to own. The bank is now defunct. In 2021, he was put on a wanted list by Interpol.
Zhevago was a member of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, from 1998 until 2019.
