First Ukrainian vessel with grain passes checks in Turkey, heads to Lebanon.

A 20-person team from a special Joint Coordination Center, which includes representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations, checked the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni vessel on Aug. 3.

The ship is expected to pass through the Bosphorus Strait "shortly" as it heads for its final destination in the Port of Tripoli in Lebanon.



Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that 16 more vessels are waiting their turn in Ukrainian ports.

Earlier on July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed UN-backed agreements to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. It envisioned safe passage of Ukrainian grain from three ports in Odesa Oblast. Russian forces, however, attacked the Black Sea trade port in Odesa the day after the agreement was signed.

“It is important for us to remain the guarantor of global food security. While some, by blocking the Black Sea, take the lives of other countries, we make it possible for them to survive,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 29.

