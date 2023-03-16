First group of Ukrainian rescuers returns from Turkey

The first group of Ukrainian rescuers returned from Turkey on Feb. 19 (Ihor Klymenko/Facebook)

The first group of Ukraine’s emergency workers returned from Turkey, where they assisted in clearing the rubble after two devastating earthquakes hit the country, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Feb. 19.

“Despite the fact that Ukraine itself is currently in the midst of war, we are ready to support those in need,” he said. “Because the strong always help and save. The weak can only destroy and kill.”

As of Feb. 16, Ukrainian rescuers in Turkey have examined 454 sites and cleared rubble from 136 in the aftermath of the recent earthquakes, the State Emergency Service said.

They have also provided medical assistance to 13 people and recovered the bodies of 58 people.

Two powerful earthquakes at magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

As of Feb. 19, 41,020 people have died in the earthquakes.

Ukraine sent 80 emergency workers and 16 pieces of engineering equipment to assist Turkey in clearing the rubble after two devastating earthquakes hit the country, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the State Emergency Service spokesperson, said on Feb. 11.

Ukraine also supplied 10 canine units to help find survivors.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Feb. 7 ordering to send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help “overcome the consequences” of the devastating earthquakes.