Saturday, March 18, 2023

Explosions reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast amid drone attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 17, 2023 10:41 pm
Explosions were reported on March 17 in Novomoskovsk, a town in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, by Mayor Serhiy Reznik.

The report comes amid a Russian drone attack on several Ukrainian regions. 

According to Reznik, emergency services are on the scene of attacks.

He urged local residents not to publish information about the location of attacks or take photos.

As of 10:22 PM Kyiv time, the air raid siren continues in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and throughout much of central and east Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

