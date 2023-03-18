Explosions reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast amid drone attack
March 17, 2023 10:41 pm
Explosions were reported on March 17 in Novomoskovsk, a town in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, by Mayor Serhiy Reznik.
The report comes amid a Russian drone attack on several Ukrainian regions.
According to Reznik, emergency services are on the scene of attacks.
He urged local residents not to publish information about the location of attacks or take photos.
As of 10:22 PM Kyiv time, the air raid siren continues in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and throughout much of central and east Ukraine.
