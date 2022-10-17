Explosion reported in Belgorod, Russia
October 13, 2022 10:44 pm
Russia’s Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an ammunition warehouse was blown up in Belgorod, blaming Ukraine’s Armed Forces for the explosion. There were no casualties, according to Gladkov.
Ukraine’s military shared videos of the explosion without taking responsibility for the incident.
