Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Explosion reported in Belgorod, Russia

October 13, 2022 10:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia’s Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an ammunition warehouse was blown up in Belgorod, blaming Ukraine’s Armed Forces for the explosion. There were no casualties, according to Gladkov.

Ukraine’s military shared videos of the explosion without taking responsibility for the incident.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok