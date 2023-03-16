Explosion reported at factory with Russian ammo in Luhansk Oblast

An explosion occurred on March 1 at the site of a factory in the Russian-occupied city of Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, where Russian soldiers “attempted to hide trucks with ammunition,” according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

He did not provide any further details.

Kadiivka has been under Russian occupation since 2014.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine had attacked occupied Crimea with 10 drones.

According to the ministry, six drones were shot down by the air defense, and four more were “disabled using electronic warfare.”



