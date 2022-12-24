Energy Ministry: Lithuania donates over 100 generators to Ukraine

Lithuania sent six trucks with 114 generators to Ukraine, according to the Energy Ministry on Nov. 26.

This batch is part of the 252 total generators Lithuania intends to send Ukraine.

Lithuania is reportedly preparing its next package of humanitarian aid totaling 2 million euros ($2.1 million) to support Ukraine’s energy system.

On Nov. 14, Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania, including twelve M113 armored personnel carriers, ten of which are armed with 120 mm self-propelled mortars, and two are equipped with fire control radars.