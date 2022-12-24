Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Energy Ministry: Lithuania donates over 100 generators to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 11:05 pm
Lithuania sent six trucks with 114 generators to Ukraine, according to the Energy Ministry on Nov. 26. 

This batch is part of the 252 total generators Lithuania intends to send Ukraine.

Lithuania is reportedly preparing its next package of humanitarian aid totaling 2 million euros ($2.1 million) to support Ukraine’s energy system.

On Nov. 14, Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania, including twelve M113 armored personnel carriers, ten of which are armed with 120 mm self-propelled mortars, and two are equipped with fire control radars.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

