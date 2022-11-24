Support us
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Energy Minister: Nuclear power plants to resume work by the evening of Nov. 24, reduce electricity deficit caused by mass strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 11:16 am
After nuclear plants are reconnected to the power grid in the evening of Nov. 24, they will resume regular operation and supply electricity to the network, which would “significantly reduce the deficit,” according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities has already been restored, the minister reported.

Halushchenko said that if there are no new Russian strikes, Ukraine should return to scheduled blackouts by the end of Nov. 24.

All of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants were cut off from power for the first time on Nov. 23 due to Russia’s mass missile attack on energy infrastructure, according to Halushchenko. The strike caused blackouts across the country, including Kyiv and Lviv, and in parts of neighboring Moldova.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

