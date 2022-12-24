Energoatom: Russian troops assault Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s staff

Russian forces “severely beat” the head of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s department of social programs, Oleksii Trubenkov, and his deputy Yurii Androsov on Dec. 8, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear energy operator Energoatom. They did it in front of other employees of the occupied plant and then took the two men away, Energoatom reported.

Russian troops also detained Kostiantyn Beiner, the plant’s shift chief, who is directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety, the energy operator added.

With these actions, Russian occupying forces are trying “to gain loyalty” from the pro-Ukrainian staff, force more employees to sign contracts with Russia’s state nuclear power operator Rosatom, and report to Russian leadership about the “support” of the Ukrainian personnel, according to Energoatom.

The Ukrainian operator reported on Dec. 1 that the newly appointed by Russia “head” of the Zaporizhzhia plant, Yury Chernichuk, had been ordered to try to convince the staff to transfer to Rosatom. He promised them alleged “high wages, stability, and social benefits.”

Russian troops have been in control of the plant since early March and have used it as a military base and attacks on Ukraine, according to multiple reports by Ukrainian authorities and local officials.