Energoatom: Russia tries to connect Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to occupied territories

Russian forces at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will soon try to connect the plant's communication lines to annexed Crimea, occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, according to state nuclear operator Energoatom.

Russia's Nov. 2 strike on the last two high-voltage lines linking the plant to the Ukrainian grid was "another attempt” to make the Zaporizhzhia plant a part of the Russian energy system, Energoatom stated.

After the Russian attack on the evening of Nov. 2, the nuclear plant went into full blackout mode, and all 20 diesel generators had to be switched on. According to Energoatom, the diesel generators have enough fuel to last for 15 days.