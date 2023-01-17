Emergency services: highly unlikely that survivors remain in destroyed Dnipro apartment building
January 17, 2023 1:20 pm
Chances are "minimal" that any survivors will be found under the wreckage of a residential building destroyed by a Russian cruise missile on Jan. 14, according to State Emergency Service spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi. He promised that rescuers would do their best to find everyone.
As of noon on Jan. 17, 44 people have been confirmed killed in the attack, including four children. Rescuers saved 39 people, including six children, the office of the president reported earlier.
