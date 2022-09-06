Emergency Service: S-300 missile hits residential building in Kharkiv.
September 6, 2022 4:14 pm
Russian missile strikes hit a residential building in the central part of Ukraine’s second-largest city. The regional Emergency Service said three people were rescued from the partially destroyed building after a fire broke out. Earlier today, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that one woman was killed in the overnight missile strike on Kharkiv.
