Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles on Jan. 26
January 26, 2023 8:38 am
Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the first missiles have already been intercepted.
Governors of many Ukrainian oblasts urge residents to remain in shelters.
Air raid alert is on in all Ukrainian regions.
Earlier, Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported that Russia prepares to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine using aircraft and ships.
