Defense Ministry: Ukraine conducts 28 prisoner swaps with Russia since February

Nine hundred seventy-eight Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity since Feb. 24, including 99 civilians, according to Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar. Ukraine has also returned the bodies of 579 soldiers, according to Security Service's spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko.

On Oct. 26, President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said that 10 POWs were released from Russian captivity. Ukraine also returned the body of a killed U.S. volunteer soldier.

According to Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine continues to negotiate an all-for-all prisoner swap, but the process takes time.

