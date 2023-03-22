Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Death toll in Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 4

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 12:05 pm
The death toll in Kyiv Oblast has risen to four people after Russia's overnight drone attack, State Emergency Service of Ukraine Spokesperson Viktoriia Ruban told Ukrainska Pravda on March 22.

According to Ruban, the body of a man was discovered at 9:54 a.m. under the rubble of a dormitory that was hit in Rzhyshchiv city.

Initially, the emergency service reported that three people had been killed. 

One person was rescued from the rubble and as of 7 a.m., four people still needed to be rescued, according to the emergency service. So far, no further updates have been given on their status except for the report of an additional casualty.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukraine overnight on March 22, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine downed 16 of them, the military said.

The work of air defense was earlier reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. 

Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that all the drones aimed at the capital were downed. 

