Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 3 people

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 9:15 am
Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 3 peopleFirst responders on the scene in Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv Oblast, where a dormitory and a school were partially destroyed by Russia's drone attack on March 22, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/ Telegram)

Three people were killed and seven were injured by Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, the oblast's administration reported on March 22. 

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in Rzhyshchiv city, a dormitory and a school were partially destroyed by the attack.

One person was rescued from under the rubble and at least four more needed to be rescued as of 7 a.m., the emergency service reported.

Rescue workers are still on the scene.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukraine overnight on March 22, according to the General Staf fof Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine downed 16 of them, the military said.

The work of air defense was earlier reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. 

Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that all of the drones aiming at the capital were downed.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

