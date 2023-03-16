Canada bans imports of aluminum, steel from Russia

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland announced a ban on the import of Russian aluminum and steel products.

According to the press release, the move aims to deprive Russia of the revenues it needs to fund its war against Ukraine.

“Ukraine can and must win this war. We continue to do everything we can to cut off or limit the revenue used to fund Putin’s illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine,” Freeland said in a statement published on March 10.

On Feb. 24, to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s all-out war, Canada introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia.

Sanctions targeted 129 individuals and 63 entities, including top Russian government and military officials.