Canada to send additional Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Canada will give Ukraine four more Leopard 2 main battle tanks, increasing its contribution to eight tanks in total, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Feb. 24, cited by CTV News.

Canada will also supply Ukraine with an armored recovery vehicle and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, the publication reported.

The country also introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war.

Trudeau said at a special briefing, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda, that the sanctions would target 129 individuals and 63 entities, including top Russian government and military officials and actors involved in the production of artillery and weapons used to attack Ukraine.

"We also prohibit the export of certain chemical components used in the production of electronics to Russia," he added.