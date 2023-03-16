Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Borrell calls on EU countries to send tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 2:22 pm
Share

Borrell calls on EU countries to send tanks to Ukraine as soon as possibleEuropean Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks during a debate on the results of the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell appealed to the countries with modern tanks that are “just standing and covered with dust” to send them to Ukraine as fast as possible.

Borrell said on Feb. 15 that the spring and summer of 2023 would be decisive for the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier on Feb. 1, Borrell warned that if Moscow were to launch a new offensive soon, it would happen before the tanks’ delivery. 

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Feb. 11 that Russia has already begun its major offensive in Ukraine’s east.

The governments of the Netherlands and Denmark have announced that neither country will deliver Leopard-2 tanks on Feb. 14, reported the German news source Welt.

However, the Netherlands and Denmark have committed financial resources to refurbish 100 Leopard-1 tanks in German warehouses.

Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Western partners to Kyiv will begin arriving by March, Polish defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak said following the Ramstein format meeting of Ukraine’s defense partners in Brussels on Feb. 14.

Germany is building a coalition of countries with Leopard tanks in their arsenal that includes countries like Poland, Norway, Spain, and Canada.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK