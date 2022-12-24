Bloomberg: Russia illegally harvests $1 billion worth of Ukrainian wheat in occupied territories
December 3, 2022 3:58 pm
Research using satellite imagery from NASA’s food security and agriculture program showed that Russia collected almost 6 million tons of wheat from occupied territories, Bloomberg reported.
Russia stole or destroyed 4.04 million tons of grain and oilseeds valued at about $1.9 billion from the last season’s harvest as of Oct. 17, according to researcher Roman Neyter quoted by Bloomberg.
Swiss Prosecutor General Stefan Blaettler said in July that selling looted raw materials could constitute a war crime.
