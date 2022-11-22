Bloomberg: EU set to soften Russian oil price cap plan

The European Union is amending its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia’s oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions. The EU will likely add a 45-day transition to the introduction of the cap, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The proposed grace period would apply to oil loaded before Dec. 5 – the date oil sanctions are about to start – and unloaded by Jan. 19.

The EU and the Group of Seven had previously discussed setting the cap somewhere between $40 and $60 per barrel. EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet on Nov. 23 with the aim of approving the cap.