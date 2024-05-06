Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, European defense industry, European Commission, Ukraine Defense Industry
Edit post

EU Commissioner: EU begins work on new Defense Innovation office in Kyiv

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 3:31 PM 2 min read
Thierry Breton, internal market commissioner for the European Union (EU), delivers a keynote on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress at the Fira de Barcelona venue in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023. (Angel Garcia/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Union has started work on establishing the new Defense Innovation office in Kyiv, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on May 6 at the EU-Ukraine Defense Industries Forum.

The Defense Innovation office will support the further integration of Ukraine into European defense programs, while at the same time allowing European countries to learn from the experiences of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was the first to announce in February that the EU planned to open the Defense Innovation office in Ukraine's capital.

Breton said that Europe needs to continue to increase its ammunition production capacity and sign new contracts so that this ammunition could be sent to Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletter
Ukraine Weekly By Olga Rudenko

The EU Commissioner stressed that this is the sense of the EU's new European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS).

"The strategy is meant not only to support European defense industrial readiness but also to enhance ties between the European and Ukrainian defense industries," Breton added.

"This is why we will open a Defence Innovation office in Kyiv to create a bridge between EU innovative startups and Ukrainian companies and its Armed forces so that European startups can help Ukrainian soldiers on the field."

In March, the European Commission presented the first-ever European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS) at the EU level to support the competitiveness and readiness of the bloc's defense industry.

The strategy was introduced amid worries in Europe that the U.S. may not be a reliable partner for European security and in backing Ukraine if Donald Trump wins the upcoming presidential election.

As part of the strategy, the commission proposes developing closer ties with Ukraine through its participation in the bloc’s initiatives to support the defense industry and stimulating cooperation between the EU and Ukrainian defense sectors.

EU-Ukraine to host Defense Industries Forum in Brussels
The European Union will host an EU-Ukraine Defense Industries Forum on May 6 to boost cooperation with Ukraine’s defense industry, the EU announced on May 2.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.