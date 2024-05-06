US representatives not to attend Putin's inauguration

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

U.S. representatives will not attend Vladimir Putin's inauguration on May 7, but Washington recognizes him as Russia's president, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on May 6.

Putin easily won another six-year term in office in an election in March that is widely viewed as being rigged.

"No, we will not have a representative at his inauguration," Miller said in a response to a journalist at a press briefing.

Many European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, Estonia, Czechia, and others, have said they will boycott the inauguration ceremony.

In turn, France is sending its representative to attend the event, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

When asked whether the U.S. recognizes Putin as Russia's legitimate head of state, Miller said that Washington "certainly did not consider that election free and fair, but he (Putin) is the president of Russia and is going to continue in that capacity."

According to evidence published by election experts, observers, and media, the March 15-17 presidential election, which Putin 'won' with 87% support, was the most rigged in Russia's modern history.