News Feed, United States, Russia, Russian Presidential Election, Vladimir Putin, US State Department
US representatives not to attend Putin's inauguration

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 10:24 PM 1 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, United States, April 1, 2024. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. representatives will not attend Vladimir Putin's inauguration on May 7, but Washington recognizes him as Russia's president, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on May 6.

Putin easily won another six-year term in office in an election in March that is widely viewed as being rigged.

"No, we will not have a representative at his inauguration," Miller said in a response to a journalist at a press briefing.

Many European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, Estonia, Czechia, and others, have said they will boycott the inauguration ceremony.

In turn, France is sending its representative to attend the event, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

When asked whether the U.S. recognizes Putin as Russia's legitimate head of state, Miller said that Washington "certainly did not consider that election free and fair, but he (Putin) is the president of Russia and is going to continue in that capacity."

According to evidence published by election experts, observers, and media, the March 15-17 presidential election, which Putin 'won' with 87% support, was the most rigged in Russia's modern history.

Evidence shows recent presidential elections most rigged in Russia’s modern history
The March 15-17 presidential election was the most rigged in Russia’s modern history, according to evidence published by election experts, observers, and media. Estimates of vote rigging range from at least 22 million votes to about 31.6 million votes, without taking into account the online voting…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
