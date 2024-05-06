Skip to content
US denounces Russia's 'irresponsible rhetoric' over nuclear drills

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 11:00 PM 2 min read
A Russian nuclear missile rolls along Red Square during a military parade on June 24, 2020, in Moscow, Russia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
The U.S. condemned on May 6 Moscow's "irresponsible rhetoric" after the Kremlin ordered nuclear drills but said it sees no change in Russia's strategic posture.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier the same day that its forces will practice the usage of tactical nuclear weapons to counter what it referred to as "provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials."

"This is an example of the kind of irresponsible rhetoric that we've seen from Russia in the past. It's completely inappropriate given the current security situation," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder told reporters.

"We've not seen any change in their (Russia's) strategic force posture. Obviously, we'll continue to monitor. But it's just... irresponsible rhetoric."

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, noted that Russia's "nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout" the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, Washington does not see "any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," Miller added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without its nuclear arsenal.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
