Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Dnipro River, War, Island, Russian troops
Edit post

Military: Russia trying to regain control of Nestryha Island in Kherson Oblast

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 4:47 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers sail on a boat to conduct an operation on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 14, 2023. (Kostiantyn Liberov & Vladyslava Liberova/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces have launched repeated assaults in an attempt to retake the recently liberated Nestryha Island in Kherson Oblast, a military official said on May 6.

Speaking on national television, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said Moscow's troops had tried unsuccessfully to storm Ukrainian positions three times, losing four tanks in the process.

Fierce fighting has been ongoing on the Russian-held east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast for months, where Ukrainian forces have established limited footholds and managed to hold them for months.

On April 28, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops had taken control of Nestryha Island and advanced near the village of Veletenske.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

Located in the Dnipro River delta in Kherson Oblast, Pletenchuk previously said Nestryha Island is "tactically important" as Russian forces had been using it to launch attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The village of Krynky, currently under Ukrainian control, is heavily-fought over. On May 6, Pletenchuk said Russian forces had attacked the village twice, dropping six guided bombs on the area during the morning.

In February, Russia falsely claimed it had seized the Ukrainian bridgehead in the village of Krynky.

Ukrainian soldiers storming eastern bank of Dnipro fear their mission is hopeless
Editor’s note: Full names and the deployment locations of the soldiers interviewed for this story are not disclosed since they weren’t authorized to speak to the press. KHERSON OBLAST – Mortars are the first things that greet the Ukrainian soldiers who are lucky enough to make it across the Dnipro
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.