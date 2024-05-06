Military spokesperson denies reports of destroying bridge near Chasiv Yar

This audio is created with AI assistance

A military spokesperson denied statements made by a serviceman for the media on May 6 indicating that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a key bridge over a Donbas canal to hinder Russian forces in the area around Chasiv Yar.

Speaking to Espreso TV, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces, Ivan Tymochko, initially said a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal had been destroyed, indicating that it was done deliberately by Ukrainian forces.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, later clarified on national television the bridge was still standing. He said Ukrainian forces were actually repairing the bridge when it was hit by Russian FPV drones.

Voloshyn did not elaborate on possible casualties or damage to the structure. He also said Russian forces are unlikely to capture the embattled town of Chasiv Yar as they do not have enough strength for a full-scale offensive.

His comments are at odds with those made by a military intelligence deputy head, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, who said in a media interview on May 2 that the fall of the embattled Donetsk Oblast town in a way similar to Avdiivka is probably a matter of time.

"Not today or tomorrow, of course, but all depending on our reserves and supplies," the general added.

Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the oblast, after capturing Avdiivka in February.