Military spokesperson denies reports of destroying bridge near Chasiv Yar

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 9:56 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of a Ukrainian military service member operates an FGM-148 Javelin in the war zone of Donbas. (Patric Reevell)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A military spokesperson denied statements made by a serviceman for the media on May 6 indicating that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a key bridge over a Donbas canal to hinder Russian forces in the area around Chasiv Yar.

Speaking to Espreso TV, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces, Ivan Tymochko, initially said a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal had been destroyed, indicating that it was done deliberately by Ukrainian forces.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, later clarified on national television the bridge was still standing. He said Ukrainian forces were actually repairing the bridge when it was hit by Russian FPV drones.

Voloshyn did not elaborate on possible casualties or damage to the structure. He also said Russian forces are unlikely to capture the embattled town of Chasiv Yar as they do not have enough strength for a full-scale offensive.

His comments are at odds with those made by a military intelligence deputy head, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, who said in a media interview on May 2 that the fall of the embattled Donetsk Oblast town in a way similar to Avdiivka is probably a matter of time.

"Not today or tomorrow, of course, but all depending on our reserves and supplies," the general added.

Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the oblast, after capturing Avdiivka in February.

Battle of Chasiv Yar begins: On the ground with Ukrainian forces defending city key to Russia’s plans
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. CHASIV YAR, DONETSK OBLAST – As he creeps between rubble-strewn garages near the central square of Chasiv Yar, the eyes and ears of t…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
