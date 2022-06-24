Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalBloomberg: EU eyeing Africa as it seeks to replace Russian gas.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 3, 2022 11:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The European Union will seek to increase cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year, Bloomberg reported, citing a draft EU document. Countries in Africa such as Nigeria, Senegal, and Angola offer largely untapped potential for liquified natural gas. As a result of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, some EU countries aim to stop buying Russian gas.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok