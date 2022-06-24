Bloomberg: EU eyeing Africa as it seeks to replace Russian gas.
May 3, 2022 11:57 am
The European Union will seek to increase cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year, Bloomberg reported, citing a draft EU document. Countries in Africa such as Nigeria, Senegal, and Angola offer largely untapped potential for liquified natural gas. As a result of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, some EU countries aim to stop buying Russian gas.