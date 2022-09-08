Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, September 8, 2022

externalBloomberg: China buys Russian gas at 50% discount until the end of the year.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 11:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

China's imports of Russian liquefied natural gas soared to their highest level since 2020, according to Bloomberg data. "China is able to secure cheaper supply and resell shipments from more expensive exporters to utilities in Europe and Asia," Bloomberg reports.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok