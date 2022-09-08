Bloomberg: China buys Russian gas at 50% discount until the end of the year.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 11:44 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
China's imports of Russian liquefied natural gas soared to their highest level since 2020, according to Bloomberg data. "China is able to secure cheaper supply and resell shipments from more expensive exporters to utilities in Europe and Asia," Bloomberg reports.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.