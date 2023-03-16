Belgian parliament officially recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians

The Belgian parliament supported a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, Belgium's RTBF reported on March 10.

The Holodomor, a man-made famine that took place between 1932-33, occurred during Joseph Stalin's reign over the Soviet Union and caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths.

The Ukrainian government has been calling on the international community to recognize it as a genocide.

According to RTBF, Ukraine's ambassador to Belgium was present at the event.

Belgium joins several other countries which have already recognized the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, including the Czech Republic in April 2022, Germany, Romania, and Ireland in November 2022, and Bulgaria in February 2023.

In December 2022, the European Parliament also officially recognized the Holodomor as a genocide and urged Russia to issue an official apology for the atrocities committed by the Soviet regime.