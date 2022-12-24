Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

by Dinara KhalilovaDecember 15, 2022 2:45 pm
European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian peopleRoberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, delivers a laudation during the Sakharov Prize ceremony. The European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize to the Ukrainian people on Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution recognizing Holodomor, the man-made famine of Ukrainians ordered by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933, as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The European Parliament members “strongly condemn these acts, which resulted in the deaths of millions of Ukrainians, and call on all countries and organizations that have not yet done so to follow suit and recognize it as genocide,” reads the resolution.

The document was approved by 507 votes in favor, while 12 deputies members against it, and 17 abstained.

The European Parliament urged Russia as the main successor of the Soviet Union to apologize for the Holodomor and other crimes committed by the Soviet totalitarian regime.

The whitewashing and glorification of the Soviet regime and the rebirth of the dictator Joseph Stalin’s cult “have led to Russia being today a state sponsor of terrorism,” the parliament members said.

The resolution blames the current Russian leadership for “violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, seeking to liquidate Ukraine as a nation state and destroying the identity and culture of its people.”

Ukraine has been fighting to get Holodomor recognized as an act of genocide internationally.

So far, 20 countries have recognized Holodomor as such, including the Czech Republic, Romania, Ireland, Moldova, and Germany.

Dinara Khalilova
Dinara Khalilova
News Reporter

Dinara Khalilova is a news reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously worked as a fixer and local producer for Sky News. Dinara holds a BA in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and a Master’s degree in media and communication from Bournemouth University in the UK.



