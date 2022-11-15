Banksy confirms creating 7 murals in Ukraine.

U.K. street artist Banksy has confirmed to The Art Newspaper that he has created seven murals in various locations in Ukraine, including Kyiv and two suburbs of the capital — Irpin and Borodianka.

Speculation that Banksy might be in Ukraine emerged after three works similar in style to his art were spotted in Borodianka earlier in November, the report reads.

In late March, a Banksy art piece sale raised $106,000 for Okhmatdyt, Ukraine’s biggest children’s hospital. An anonymous donor sold the piece by the artist depicting two soldiers painting the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament on a wall.