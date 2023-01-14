Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 14, 2023

Authorities report Russian missile strike on Kyiv, urge residents to remain in shelter

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 9:58 am
The Kyiv City Military Administration on Jan. 14 urged residents to remain in shelters as Russia was launching yet another missile attack on the capital. At around 9 a.m., Kyiv residents heard a series of explosions across the city. 

The administration has not provided further details yet, including whether the air defense had already shot down the missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that there were explosions in the capital's Dniprovskyi district, located on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

