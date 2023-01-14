Authorities report Russian missile strike on Kyiv, urge residents to remain in shelter
January 14, 2023 9:58 am
The Kyiv City Military Administration on Jan. 14 urged residents to remain in shelters as Russia was launching yet another missile attack on the capital. At around 9 a.m., Kyiv residents heard a series of explosions across the city.
The administration has not provided further details yet, including whether the air defense had already shot down the missiles.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that there were explosions in the capital's Dniprovskyi district, located on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member