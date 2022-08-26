Associated Press: Despite sanctions, Russian exports to US account for nearly $1 billion
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 1:22 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden promised to enact strict sanctions to cripple Russia's economy, however, the U.S. continues to import raw materials and other items, which add up to $1 billion.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.