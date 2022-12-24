Air raid alerts went on across Ukraine following Russian jets reportedly taking off from Belarus

Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that Russian fighter jets and MiG-31K interceptor aircraft capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic air-to-surface missiles began taking off from Machulishchy and Baranavichy airfield in Belarus earlier on Dec. 17.

Shortly after that, an air raid alert went on in all Ukrainian oblasts, including Kyiv. No attack followed.

Earlier on Dec. 16, Russia launched 98 cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine, killing at least four civilians, including a 1-year-old child, and hitting scores of energy infrastructure sites in a coordinated attack.

At least 60 of these missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. The Air Force reported they were cruise missiles of the Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr type.