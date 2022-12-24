Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Air raid alerts went on across Ukraine following Russian jets reportedly taking off from Belarus

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 3:06 pm
Share

Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that Russian fighter jets and MiG-31K interceptor aircraft capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic air-to-surface missiles began taking off from Machulishchy and Baranavichy airfield in Belarus earlier on Dec. 17. 

Shortly after that, an air raid alert went on in all Ukrainian oblasts, including Kyiv. No attack followed. 

Earlier on Dec. 16, Russia launched 98 cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine, killing at least four civilians, including a 1-year-old child, and hitting scores of energy infrastructure sites in a coordinated attack.

At least 60 of these missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. The Air Force reported they were cruise missiles of the Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr type.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK