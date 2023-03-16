Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 drones overnight on Feb. 27
February 27, 2023 9:00 am
Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 11 Shahed drones overnight on Feb. 27. According to the report, 14 drones were launched from the northern direction, 11 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.
Previously, Ukraine's Operational Command North reported shooting down three drones over Chernihiv Oblast.
Late on Feb. 26, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed drones. During the night, explosions were reported in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Kyiv.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief