Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 drones overnight on Feb. 27

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 9:00 am
Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 11 Shahed drones overnight on Feb. 27. According to the report, 14 drones were launched from the northern direction, 11 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

Previously, Ukraine's Operational Command North reported shooting down three drones over Chernihiv Oblast. 

Late on Feb. 26, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed drones. During the night, explosions were reported in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Kyiv.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

