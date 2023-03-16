Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air raid alert goes off in many Ukrainian regions late on Feb. 26

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 12:08 am
Kyiv Oblast Military Administration confirmed that air defense is at work in the region.

Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said that air defense is shooting down Iranian-made Shahed drones in Chernihiv Oblast.

Earlier, explosions were reported in Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

