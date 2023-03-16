Air raid alert goes off in many Ukrainian regions late on Feb. 26
February 27, 2023 12:08 am
Kyiv Oblast Military Administration confirmed that air defense is at work in the region.
Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said that air defense is shooting down Iranian-made Shahed drones in Chernihiv Oblast.
Earlier, explosions were reported in Kyiv.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief