Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine downs 3 drones overnight on Feb. 27

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 3:05 am
Ukraine's Operational Command North reported around midnight on Feb. 27 that Ukraine's military shot down one Shahed drone over Chernihiv Oblast.

Later, the operational command reported two other drones were intercepted. They didn't specify in which regions the drones were downed.

Air raid alert is still on in many oblasts. 

Late on Feb. 26, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Governor Serhii Hamalii reported two explosions in the regional capital at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 27

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

