Air Force: Russia will likely place Iranian missiles on northern border with Ukraine

According to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Russia plans to purchase ballistice missiles from Iran and will likely place them on the northern border with Ukraine. From there, Russian forces can fire at targets all across Ukraine, he said.

According to Ihnat, Russia is trying to buy Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Iran since it’s running out of them.

Ukraine doesn’t have effective defense against such missiles, he said. “It is theoretically possible to shoot them down but very difficult with the means we have at our disposal. We have air defense, not missile defense.”

Earlier on Nov. 1, CNN reported, citing unnamed Western officials, that Iran was preparing to send around 1,000 additional weapons to Russia, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and about 400 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

