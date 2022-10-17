AFP: Top EU diplomats hold emergency meeting to discuss new Russia sanctions
September 22, 2022 4:20 am
EU High Representative Josep Borrell told a press conference he is “convening an extraordinary and ad hoc formal meeting” on Sept. 21 of EU foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations to coordinate their response to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s decision to mobilize reservists and his thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, AFP reports. Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told CNN that Putin’s latest moves call for another round of sanctions.
