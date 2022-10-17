Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalAFP: Top EU diplomats hold emergency meeting to discuss new Russia sanctions

This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 4:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

EU High Representative Josep Borrell told a press conference he is “convening an extraordinary and ad hoc formal meeting” on Sept. 21 of EU foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations to coordinate their response to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s decision to mobilize reservists and his thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, AFP reports. Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told CNN that Putin’s latest moves call for another round of sanctions.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok